Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Bedford Shout Outs

This, that, and other things for Winter 2017




Refuge From the Storm
In the wake of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the destruction to the island of Puerto Rico was immediately apparent. The humanitarian crisis in the U.S. territory led many in our community to send food, clothing, and other necessities. Hilary Silver of North Salem offered shelter to one aspiring filmmaker from San Juan. As an American, Jaime Álvarez Santiago, 19, was able to quickly find part-time employment at The Market at Union Hall and Hayfields in North Salem. Stop by to say hello and welcome him to northern Westchester.

Jay Shopping 
The John Jay Homestead holiday gift shop will be openDecember 2, 9, 20, 21, and 22. Browse the expanded selection of merchandise, including many gift items featuring images of John Jay’s Historic Bedford house, the farm, and the newly installed historic wallpaper found in John Jay’s office. Books for history lovers; John Jay Homestead Christmas ornaments; 18th and 19th century toys and games; notecards and housewares are also available. 10 am to 2 pm. johnjayhomestead.org

Great Design
Cheers to local award-winning architecture firms KG+D Architects (Mt. Kisco), who won two AIA WHV High Honor Awards for their collaborations with Great Neck Public Library and Eagle Hill School; Riverside Design (Pound Ridge) who won an AIA Honor Award for Interior Architecture; and DiBiase Filkoff (Bedford) who won a Classical Institute of Architecture & Art’s Stanford White Award.

Care & Share
The Community Center of Northern Westchester, a non-profit committed to treating all with dignity and respect, collects food and monetary donations so that hundreds of our neighbors in need can enjoy special holiday meals. Please bring any donations of food (and warm winter clothing) to the Center at 84 Bedford Road, Katonah. Most appreciated: frozen turkeys, turkey breasts, roaster chickens, flour, sugar, vegetable oil, coffee, tea bags, hot chocolate, and cookies. New, warm sleepwear for children is also appreciated. communitycenternw.org

Christmas Spirit: Food  
Founded on the premise that no one should be alone or hungry on Christmas Day, the annual Westchester Community Christmas Day Dinner is an all-volunteer charitable event held at St. Mary’s School in Katonah. Organized by Licia Sandberg and Ben Harvey, a volunteer team of more than 150 local residents and business owners work tirelessly to procure donated food, decorations, and gifts for more than 300 guests. Volunteers cook, serve, and deliver Christmas surprises to the guests. westchesterchristmas.org

great scotts, corner
The former Trinity Corners Shopping Center is now home to a completely renovated Market at Pound Ridge Square (formerly Scotts Corner Market). With Ginnel Real Estate and Banksville Pharmacy opening onsite  in January, the business hub will be revitalized. Kudos to  landlord Roe Scotts for upgrading the property and for proactively pursuing tenants who will bring commerce back to town.

This article appears in the Holiday 2017 issue of TownVibe Bedford

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Bedford »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

             

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Take 5 - Unlikely places to buy gifts for...

What are traditional Hanukkah foods?

In Ralph Lauren’s Garage

The iconic designer entwines cars and fashion in Bedford

A Secret Touch

Getting a little professional design help from Lillian August

Fresh Yet Familiar

The Whitlock is a modern farmhouse with a homegrown feel and delectable dishes

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

December 2017

Today
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMHoliday Handbells at Westport Barnes & Noble

Music on the Hill rings in the season in Westport! Holiday handbell ringers will play Christmas carols and songs for holiday shoppers on Sunday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. in the Westport store....

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Barnes and Noble Booksellers
1076 Post Road East
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Music on the Hill
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMSanta Visits the Rosen House

Jolly Saint Nick comes to Caramoor to fill the Rosen House with holiday cheer. The little ones will be in for an adventure with I Spy a Santa or Two in the Music Room, followed by a 30-minute...

Cost: Adult $20; Child $10

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Caramoor
Telephone: 914-232-1252
Contact Name: Caroline Andrews
Website »

More information
Bricktacular at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday-Sunday, December 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 2017 Tis the season to be jolly at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester during Bricktacular. Join in on the festive...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE.

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Sponsor: LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester
Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Bricktacular at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday-Sunday, December 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 2017 Tis the season to be jolly at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester during Bricktacular. Join in on the festive...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE.

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Sponsor: LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester
Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Bricktacular at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday-Sunday, December 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 2017 Tis the season to be jolly at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester during Bricktacular. Join in on the festive...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE.

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Sponsor: LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester
Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Bricktacular at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday-Sunday, December 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 2017 Tis the season to be jolly at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester during Bricktacular. Join in on the festive...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE.

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Sponsor: LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester
Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Bricktacular at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday-Sunday, December 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 2017 Tis the season to be jolly at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester during Bricktacular. Join in on the festive...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE.

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Sponsor: LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester
Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Bricktacular at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday-Sunday, December 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 2017 Tis the season to be jolly at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester during Bricktacular. Join in on the festive...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE.

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Sponsor: LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester
Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Bricktacular at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday-Sunday, December 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 2017 Tis the season to be jolly at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester during Bricktacular. Join in on the festive...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE.

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Sponsor: LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester
Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags