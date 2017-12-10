Bedford Shout Outs

This, that, and other things for Winter 2017

Refuge From the Storm

In the wake of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the destruction to the island of Puerto Rico was immediately apparent. The humanitarian crisis in the U.S. territory led many in our community to send food, clothing, and other necessities. Hilary Silver of North Salem offered shelter to one aspiring filmmaker from San Juan. As an American, Jaime Álvarez Santiago, 19, was able to quickly find part-time employment at The Market at Union Hall and Hayfields in North Salem. Stop by to say hello and welcome him to northern Westchester.

Jay Shopping

The John Jay Homestead holiday gift shop will be openDecember 2, 9, 20, 21, and 22. Browse the expanded selection of merchandise, including many gift items featuring images of John Jay’s Historic Bedford house, the farm, and the newly installed historic wallpaper found in John Jay’s office. Books for history lovers; John Jay Homestead Christmas ornaments; 18th and 19th century toys and games; notecards and housewares are also available. 10 am to 2 pm. johnjayhomestead.org

Great Design

Cheers to local award-winning architecture firms KG+D Architects (Mt. Kisco), who won two AIA WHV High Honor Awards for their collaborations with Great Neck Public Library and Eagle Hill School; Riverside Design (Pound Ridge) who won an AIA Honor Award for Interior Architecture; and DiBiase Filkoff (Bedford) who won a Classical Institute of Architecture & Art’s Stanford White Award.

Care & Share

The Community Center of Northern Westchester, a non-profit committed to treating all with dignity and respect, collects food and monetary donations so that hundreds of our neighbors in need can enjoy special holiday meals. Please bring any donations of food (and warm winter clothing) to the Center at 84 Bedford Road, Katonah. Most appreciated: frozen turkeys, turkey breasts, roaster chickens, flour, sugar, vegetable oil, coffee, tea bags, hot chocolate, and cookies. New, warm sleepwear for children is also appreciated. communitycenternw.org

Christmas Spirit: Food

Founded on the premise that no one should be alone or hungry on Christmas Day, the annual Westchester Community Christmas Day Dinner is an all-volunteer charitable event held at St. Mary’s School in Katonah. Organized by Licia Sandberg and Ben Harvey, a volunteer team of more than 150 local residents and business owners work tirelessly to procure donated food, decorations, and gifts for more than 300 guests. Volunteers cook, serve, and deliver Christmas surprises to the guests. westchesterchristmas.org

great scotts, corner

The former Trinity Corners Shopping Center is now home to a completely renovated Market at Pound Ridge Square (formerly Scotts Corner Market). With Ginnel Real Estate and Banksville Pharmacy opening onsite in January, the business hub will be revitalized. Kudos to landlord Roe Scotts for upgrading the property and for proactively pursuing tenants who will bring commerce back to town.