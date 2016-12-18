Who can help me keep New Year’s resolutions?

By Eve Marx

Saundra C. Blum, a professional hypnotherapist from Katonah and author of Footsteps Through the Sands of Time–Past Life Dramas, Present Life Lessons, recommends therapeutic hypnosis to help people keep their resolutions to lose weight, to stop smoking, to break off a toxic relationship, or to change a habit.

“Hypnosis can be very useful in changing the resistance,” Blum explains. “First I take a history and look for patterns. Then I offer to go to the root of what is blocking the client from completing their resolutions and release the block. Next, I offer a hypnotic suggestion to make it easy for the person to complete the resolutions in the future.”

Heidi Michaels, a life/sport performance coach and a Saw Mill Club personal trainer, offered a few simple strategies for keeping resolutions. “First, write the resolution down on an index card and put it on your bathroom mirror where you will see it,” Michaels says.

She recommends focusing on one goal at a time and being specific about your plan. “Small, consistent steps lead to results, which build motivation and confidence to climb another step.

Another recommendation: “Ink it in. Put what you will do today on your calendar.”

And don’t be afraid to ask for help. “An accountability partner or professional can keep you motivated and on target.”