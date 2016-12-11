Edit ModuleShow Tags
Straight Outta Brooklyn

Hipsters eye Pound Ridge as a compelling next move

By Jennifer Stahlkrantz


Marc Yaggi and Sarah Douglis swing by The Kitchen Table with their kids, Jack and Summer.

Photos by Stan Godlewski

Stop by The Kitchen Table in Scotts Corners, and you’ll undoubtedly meet a recent import from Brooklyn Heights or Williamsburg, drawn to the popular café by the best cup of coffee in town. “Brooklynites pride themselves on being adventurous,” says pre-school teacher Erin Joslyn, who together with her husband, Greg, a media-company executive, bought a 1920s farmhouse on Stone Hill Road when he was doing a reverse commute from Brooklyn to Greenwich. “They like to discover the ‘undiscovered’—everything from interesting food to quirky neighborhoods. Pound Ridge fits into this category, in my opinion.”

While the lack of a train station in town can be a deterrent for some commuters, many newcomers are drawn specifically because of the privacy and the emphasis on land conservation. 

“We were looking for a down-to-earth community with lots of nature, good schools, good home values, and friendly people,” says Sarah Douglis, a consultant who moved to town this past summer with her husband, Marc Yaggi, the executive director of Waterkeeper Alliance. “Pound Ridge has a more rustic and natural vibe than traditional suburbs, so it is more compelling to lay roots in such a beautiful community.”

While a lot of young professionals are drawn to Brooklyn to escape the anonymity of Manhattan and to get engaged in their community, when they’re ready to move out of the city, Pound Ridge offers a similar appeal. “In Brooklyn, we were part of a neighborhood where everyone looked out for one another, and that was comforting to us,” explains Julia Johnson, who recently purchased a landmark house in the historic hamlet along with her husband, Henry, who grew up in town. “Pound Ridge, for us, embodies this same sense of community.” Douglis agrees, “We really felt at home when we visited Pound Ridge, and the warmth of the people was a big draw. Other communities lacked that warmth.”

“Fifty to sixty years ago, people came up from the city because you could build modern architecture here,” says Ebie Wood, president of the Pound Ridge Historical Society. “They were seeking free expression. The Mad Men, the artists, the Broadway actors, they all came here.”

Just as the mid-century creative types found they could commune with an eclectic mix of neighbors, recent Brooklyn transplants are drawn to the broad array of  grassroots community activities, ranging from antiques fairs and the car show to the fine art and harvest festivals (photo above). “Brooklynites like a sense of community and feeling a little away, being around nice parks, nature, and maybe a bit of an artsy scene,” says Sonia Bain, who moved to town with her husband and two sons in 2014. 

The fact that big-box stores are eschewed in favor of small businesses is a big attraction, as well. “To me, independent businesses are what give a town its character,” says Johnson. “I have a feeling I’ll be visiting Plum Plums cheese shop more often than I’d like to admit.” Fellow turophile Douglis concurs, “We are cheese lovers and very quickly developed an affinity for Plum Plums while we were house hunting.” 

With great coffee and cheese, cold-pressed juices, two wine stores, a contemporary art gallery, and an indie bookshop as a promising foundation, the newcomers are enthusiastic about the potential for more. “I think the new businesses are a great addition to the town and necessary to keep Brooklyn transplants hooked on living here. Brooklynites are attracted to country living, but they need the stimulation of a thriving Main Street to survive. The renovations in Scotts Corners should help with that,” notes Joslyn, referring to the long-awaited renaissance of the Trinity Corners Shopping Center, soon to be rechristened “Pound Ridge Square.”

Those 20th-century groundbreakers who brought a modern sensibility to Pound Ridge built contemporary homes that blurred the line between indoors and out, encouraging their owners to explore the world in new ways. Jami Greenberg, a music agent and producer, and her husband, Matthew, traded in a three-bedroom coop in Brooklyn Heights earlier this year to embrace that same lifestyle.

“I had pictured myself moving into a farmhouse or colonial, but the home we ended up in is quite the opposite. We purchased a mid-century modern built in 1969. It’s very dramatic against the soft forest landscape. It feels like a penthouse, but we’re on four acres in the middle of the woods, and we couldn’t be happier.”

This article appears in the Holiday 2016 issue of TownVibe Bedford

December 2016

Today
10:30 AM - 3:15 PM"Lasting Impressions" Group Print Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition “Lasting Impressions,” a group show of colorful prints by leading contemporary artists Ross Bleckner, Jim Dine,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Winter Wonderland

Celebrate the holidays at Westchester's Winter Wonderland with its one-of-a-kind holiday experience featuring Santa and Friends, unlimited skating with skates included, performance by the...

Cost: general admission pay one price (0-5 yrs free) $15

Where:
KENSICO DAM PLAZA
One Bronx River Parkway
Valhalla, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Mr. Dickens Tells a Christmas Carol

‘Mr. Dickens Tells a Christmas Carol’ recreates Charles Dickens’ own performances of the classic tale that brings the travails of Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim...

Cost: $25-$35

Where:
Lyndhurst Mansion
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMOpening of Antioch Exhibit

This exhibit examines the 19th-century origins of this traditionally African-American congregation, as well as Antioch's growth, people, music, and ministries over its long and vibrant history...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bedford Hills Train Station
Depot Plaza
Bedford Hills, NY  10507
View map »


Sponsor: Bedford Hills Historical Museum
Telephone: 914-806-2518
Contact Name: Ellen Cohen, Elin Peterson
Website »

More information

1:00 PM - 6:00 PMAffordable Care Act Navigator

By appointment only, a trained Navigator provided by the Westchester County Dept. of Health will be available to help with choosing and signing up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mount Kisco Public Library
100 East Main Street
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMHoliday Candlelight Tours at John Jay Homestead

Experience John Jay's historic Bedford House as it takes on the glow of candlelight to celebrate the holiday season. These unique guided tours focus on holiday traditions and decorations of the...

Cost: $15/adults; $12/seniors, students and Friends; $5/children

Where:
John Jay Homestead State Historic Site
400 Jay Street (Route 22)
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Telephone: (914) 232-5651
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHer Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections On view thru January 2, 2017 Bruce Museum, Greenwich, CT Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 1:30 PMSenior Benefits Information Center on Wednesdays

Counselors offer older adults one-on-one counseling covering a broad range of topics including Medicare health and prescription plans, food stamps, HEAP, EPIC, weatherization, minor home repair,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mount Kisco Public Library
100 East Main Street
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Mount Kisco Public Library
Telephone: 914-864-0130
Contact Name: Lisa Graziadei
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMHoliday Candlelight Tours at John Jay Homestead

Experience John Jay's historic Bedford House as it takes on the glow of candlelight to celebrate the holiday season. These unique guided tours focus on holiday traditions and decorations of the...

Cost: $15/adults; $12/seniors, students and Friends; $5/children

Where:
John Jay Homestead State Historic Site
400 Jay Street (Route 22)
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Telephone: (914) 232-5651
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHer Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections On view thru January 2, 2017 Bruce Museum, Greenwich, CT Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMHoliday Tours of John Jay Homestead

Celebrate the holiday season at John Jay Homestead with a guided tour of John Jay's historic Bedford House focusing on the holiday traditions and decorations of the 1820s. Tours are offered on...

Cost: $7/adults; $5/seniors and students with ID; FREE/children 12 & under and members

Where:
John Jay Homestead State Historic Site
400 Jay Street (Route 22)
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Telephone: (914) 232-5651
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMMahjongg Club

Beginners are welcome and instruction is provided. Participants must bring their own set.  

Cost: Free

Where:
Mount Kisco Public Library
100 East Main Street
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Mount Kisco Public Library
Telephone: 914-864-0130
Contact Name: Lisa Graziadei
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 5:30 PMRead to Rover

Dogs love listening to stories! Come meet "Rover" and read your favorite story. For school age children age 5 and up.

Cost: Free

Where:
Mount Kisco Public Library
100 East Main Street
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Mount Kisco Public Library
Telephone: 914-864-0130
Contact Name: Lisa Graziadei
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMHoliday Candlelight Tours at John Jay Homestead

Experience John Jay's historic Bedford House as it takes on the glow of candlelight to celebrate the holiday season. These unique guided tours focus on holiday traditions and decorations of the...

Cost: $15/adults; $12/seniors, students and Friends; $5/children

Where:
John Jay Homestead State Historic Site
400 Jay Street (Route 22)
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Telephone: (914) 232-5651
Website »

More information

1:00 PM - 4:00 PMHoliday Tours of John Jay Homestead

Celebrate the holiday season at John Jay Homestead with a guided tour of John Jay's historic Bedford House focusing on the holiday traditions and decorations of the 1820s. Tours are offered on...

Cost: $7/adults; $5/seniors and students with ID; FREE/children 12 & under and members

Where:
John Jay Homestead State Historic Site
400 Jay Street (Route 22)
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Telephone: (914) 232-5651
Website »

More information
2:00 PMChristmas Joy at the River: Christmas Cup

Looking for something fun to do with family and friends? Well Grace Farms is just the place for you. Grab some buddies and make a team for a friendly basketball tournament known as the Christmas...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHer Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections On view thru January 2, 2017 Bruce Museum, Greenwich, CT Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information

1:00 PM - 4:00 PMHoliday Tours of John Jay Homestead

Celebrate the holiday season at John Jay Homestead with a guided tour of John Jay's historic Bedford House focusing on the holiday traditions and decorations of the 1820s. Tours are offered on...

Cost: $7/adults; $5/seniors and students with ID; FREE/children 12 & under and members

Where:
John Jay Homestead State Historic Site
400 Jay Street (Route 22)
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Telephone: (914) 232-5651
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBedford Hills Farmers' Market

The Bedford Hills Farmers’ Market, a project of the community group Bedford Hills LIVE, is unveiling its Second Annual Winter Farmers’ Market on Saturday, November 5 beginning at 10am....

Cost: Free

Where:
Bedford Hills Train Station
Depot Plaza
Bedford Hills, NY  10507
View map »


Telephone: 917.951.3588
Contact Name: Vanessa Pahucki

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHer Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections On view thru January 2, 2017 Bruce Museum, Greenwich, CT Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 12:30 PMCreative Coloring for Adults

If you’re an adult looking for a relaxing, fresh, and new activity that will help bring stress relief to your busy life, try our new coloring class which meets every Saturday from 10:30 am -...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mount Kisco Public Library
100 East Main Street
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Website »

More information

