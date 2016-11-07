Shout Outs

Edit ModuleShow Tags
In my travels around town, I eat amazing food, meet fascinating people, and visit businesses and organizations that make our community unique. When I happen upon something new, I love to share these discoveries with our readers in the ShoutOut of Bedford Magazine. For this holiday issue, I sought out locals who are paying it forward--doing something to help others in need. Here are my ShoutOuts to six local organizations who live that holiday spirit year-round. 

Helping Hands: For the past decade, the Local Heroes in grades 1-5 at Pound Ridge Elementary School have dedicated one afternoon each week to helping others. This semester, they’ve been focusing on “creating kindness through creatures” by making healthy dog treats, raising funds, and gathering supplies forfoster pets, as well as by learning about how service pets help humans. In previous years, the group focused on themes such as building relationships with local senior citizens and caring for the environment. prespta.com/pride.html

FaVoRS (Family Volunteer & Recreation Sundays) is a group of local families that coordinates monthly volunteer events for Sunday afternoons. Each family leads one event while the others are invited to attend, complete the project, spend time with their family and friends, and have fun. Recent events included making goody bags for the Ronald McDonald House, decorating thank you cards for First Responders, playing BINGO at a retirement home, and making get well cards for patients at NWH. westchesterfavors@gmail.com

When a book club in Katonah read Half the Sky which profiles resilient women living in perilous situations in developing countries, they immediately thought “If these women could do so much despite overwhelming challenges, how can we not support them?” So, they launched KEEP: Katonah Education Exchange Program. They partnered with Kakenya Center for Excellence in Kenya where they currently underwrite the cost of educating the entire class of 2018. keepgirlsinschool.org

Family Reach Club at Fox Lane High School is the junior leadership program within the Family Reach Foundation, an organization that provides immediate financial relief to families in need who have a child with cancer. The club has raised over $300,000 in four years since its inception and has now spread to John Jay, Greeley, and Byram Hills high schools. The Club has aligned itself with Westchester’s Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital. Its most successful fundraising event is its Reach for the Rainbow color run with over 500 runners, food trucks, local student entertainment, and lots of school spirit. familyreach.org 

Katonah Bedford Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps has a Junior Corps program that welcomes high school students to complete training and serve at least one three-hour shift per week. The kids go on ambulance runs throughout the coverage area including neighborhoods, portions of I-684 and the Saw Mill Parkway, and the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility. The junior members are taught not only how to use equipment but also how to handle uncomfortable situations. The adults are thrilled to have the energy that the junior members bring. “We love to see them blossom,” says one supervisor Jessica DeAlto. “They can be fearless.” kbhvac.org

Team Spirit: Every pre-season, the eighth-graders of John Jay Youth Football take their camaraderie off the field and share it with the kids at the Blythedale Children’s Hospital. They play video, board, and card games with the patients. “We wanted to show the boys how easy and important it is to help those who are less fortunate,” explains Nick Giardina, President of John Jay Youth Football.  jjyf.org

This article appears in the Holiday 2016 issue of TownVibe Bedford

December 2016

10:30 AM - 3:15 PM"Lasting Impressions" Group Print Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition “Lasting Impressions,” a group show of colorful prints by leading contemporary artists Ross Bleckner, Jim Dine,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Winter Wonderland

Celebrate the holidays at Westchester's Winter Wonderland with its one-of-a-kind holiday experience featuring Santa and Friends, unlimited skating with skates included, performance by the...

Cost: general admission pay one price (0-5 yrs free) $15

Where:
KENSICO DAM PLAZA
One Bronx River Parkway
Valhalla, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Mr. Dickens Tells a Christmas Carol

‘Mr. Dickens Tells a Christmas Carol’ recreates Charles Dickens’ own performances of the classic tale that brings the travails of Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim...

Cost: $25-$35

Where:
Lyndhurst Mansion
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMOpening of Antioch Exhibit

This exhibit examines the 19th-century origins of this traditionally African-American congregation, as well as Antioch's growth, people, music, and ministries over its long and vibrant history...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bedford Hills Train Station
Depot Plaza
Bedford Hills, NY  10507
View map »


Sponsor: Bedford Hills Historical Museum
Telephone: 914-806-2518
Contact Name: Ellen Cohen, Elin Peterson
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
