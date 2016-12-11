Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Recipe for Romance

A Mount Kisco Love Story

By Nancy Claus


Partners in life and business, Frannie and Isi Albanese have found the sweet spot of success.

Photo by Peter T. Michaelis

It’s a good sign when you sit down to interview a couple about their long-term marriage that they still refer to each other as “honey” and finish each other’s sentences so frequently that their answers to my questions blended seamlessly together. Isidoro (Isi to his friends) and Frannie Albanese met and raised their children in Mount Kisco, while helping define the foodie scene in town and beyond.

In 1968 when Isi was ten, his family moved from Solana, Italy, to Mount Kisco where a number of relatives were already living. While visiting one of them, Isi was instantly captivated by a beautiful little curly-haired blonde girl playing in the yard next door (her family just so happened to have roots in that same town in Italy).

Fast forward a decade: Isi is out of college; Frannie is in high school. They ran into each other at a baseball game in Leonard Park where her brother and his cousin were playing. “I fell in love with her on the spot,” Isi says, perhaps remembering that moment all those years ago. But Frannie was more practical. “Italian families are very strict about dating,” she says. “I would always say I was never going to get a boyfriend—and I certainly wouldn’t marry an Italian! Any man who wanted to go out with me would have to get permission from my father first. What guy would do that?”

Isi, of course. He called Frannie’s father, met with him, and passed muster. The couple had their first unchaperoned date at Playland Park on the 4th of July. But their first “real date,” Isi stresses, was at the old Village Inn in Bedford, where he was pals with the maître d’. “Isi thought I was older than 16 at the time and ordered me a Golden Cadillac. He introduced me to food I’d never had before. It was the first time I tasted shrimp! He and his friend totally spoiled me.” 

Five years later they were married at the Glen Island Harbor Club in New Rochelle with 550 guests in attendance. “My father told us we could invite anyone we wanted, but since he was paying, he was inviting everyone he wanted,” Frannie says. Isi figured if they spent five minutes chatting at each table, it would take about four hours to talk to everyone! Instead, they opted to have fun at their own wedding.

After a two-week honeymoon in Maui, the newlyweds returned to Mount Kisco, where they made their mark pleasing the palates of their devoted clientele. Bellizzi was a beloved fixture on Main Street for years, a place for parents to enjoy a slice of pizza while their kids played in the adjoining arcade. “Bellizzi was a great family place,” Isi says.  “We must have done 10,000 birthday parties there. But as those kids grew up—the echo boomers—they didn’t want to go to a kiddy place. The Millennials want a different type of dining experience. You have to constantly reinvent yourself.” 

So last February, Bellizzi was transformed into Exit 4, the first food court in Westchester with nine food stations including the familiar wood-fired pizzas, the Rawsome seafood bar, barbecue, and pasta. They also opened Frannie’s Goodie Shop, just across the street, in 2011, adding a second location in the Plaza Hotel a year later, followed by their largest location, with a café, at Ridge Hill in Yonkers.

Working together and staying married can be an iffy proposition, but these two seem to have hit upon the perfect recipe, although Isi believes fate had a lot to do with it. “Meeting Frannie was my destiny,” he says. “One moment can change every part of your life.”

Indeed. Shortly after they married, the couple were out in Montauk and, on a lark, went to see a psychic. “She told us we would have three kids with blonde curly hair,” Isi says. The couple has three sons. “She also said Frannie would become more beautiful each year—and that is true,” Isi says. Completing his thought, Frannie continues: “And she told me the older I got, the more in love I would be—and that’s true, too.”

This article appears in the Holiday 2016 issue of TownVibe Bedford

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Bedford »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

              

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Straight Outta Brooklyn

Hipsters eye Pound Ridge as a compelling next move

Ten Minutes with Andre Dignelli

A winning equestrian

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

December 2016

Today
10:30 AM - 3:15 PM"Lasting Impressions" Group Print Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition “Lasting Impressions,” a group show of colorful prints by leading contemporary artists Ross Bleckner, Jim Dine,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Winter Wonderland

Celebrate the holidays at Westchester's Winter Wonderland with its one-of-a-kind holiday experience featuring Santa and Friends, unlimited skating with skates included, performance by the...

Cost: general admission pay one price (0-5 yrs free) $15

Where:
KENSICO DAM PLAZA
One Bronx River Parkway
Valhalla, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Mr. Dickens Tells a Christmas Carol

‘Mr. Dickens Tells a Christmas Carol’ recreates Charles Dickens’ own performances of the classic tale that brings the travails of Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim...

Cost: $25-$35

Where:
Lyndhurst Mansion
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMOpening of Antioch Exhibit

This exhibit examines the 19th-century origins of this traditionally African-American congregation, as well as Antioch's growth, people, music, and ministries over its long and vibrant history...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bedford Hills Train Station
Depot Plaza
Bedford Hills, NY  10507
View map »


Sponsor: Bedford Hills Historical Museum
Telephone: 914-806-2518
Contact Name: Ellen Cohen, Elin Peterson
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 3:15 PM"Lasting Impressions" Group Print Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition “Lasting Impressions,” a group show of colorful prints by leading contemporary artists Ross Bleckner, Jim Dine,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Winter Wonderland

Celebrate the holidays at Westchester's Winter Wonderland with its one-of-a-kind holiday experience featuring Santa and Friends, unlimited skating with skates included, performance by the...

Cost: general admission pay one price (0-5 yrs free) $15

Where:
KENSICO DAM PLAZA
One Bronx River Parkway
Valhalla, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Mr. Dickens Tells a Christmas Carol

‘Mr. Dickens Tells a Christmas Carol’ recreates Charles Dickens’ own performances of the classic tale that brings the travails of Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim...

Cost: $25-$35

Where:
Lyndhurst Mansion
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 3:15 PM"Lasting Impressions" Group Print Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition “Lasting Impressions,” a group show of colorful prints by leading contemporary artists Ross Bleckner, Jim Dine,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Winter Wonderland

Celebrate the holidays at Westchester's Winter Wonderland with its one-of-a-kind holiday experience featuring Santa and Friends, unlimited skating with skates included, performance by the...

Cost: general admission pay one price (0-5 yrs free) $15

Where:
KENSICO DAM PLAZA
One Bronx River Parkway
Valhalla, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Mr. Dickens Tells a Christmas Carol

‘Mr. Dickens Tells a Christmas Carol’ recreates Charles Dickens’ own performances of the classic tale that brings the travails of Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim...

Cost: $25-$35

Where:
Lyndhurst Mansion
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 6:00 PMAffordable Care Act Navigator

By appointment only, a trained Navigator provided by the Westchester County Dept. of Health will be available to help with choosing and signing up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mount Kisco Public Library
100 East Main Street
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMHoliday Candlelight Tours at John Jay Homestead

Experience John Jay's historic Bedford House as it takes on the glow of candlelight to celebrate the holiday season. These unique guided tours focus on holiday traditions and decorations of the...

Cost: $15/adults; $12/seniors, students and Friends; $5/children

Where:
John Jay Homestead State Historic Site
400 Jay Street (Route 22)
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Telephone: (914) 232-5651
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 3:15 PM"Lasting Impressions" Group Print Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition “Lasting Impressions,” a group show of colorful prints by leading contemporary artists Ross Bleckner, Jim Dine,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Winter Wonderland

Celebrate the holidays at Westchester's Winter Wonderland with its one-of-a-kind holiday experience featuring Santa and Friends, unlimited skating with skates included, performance by the...

Cost: general admission pay one price (0-5 yrs free) $15

Where:
KENSICO DAM PLAZA
One Bronx River Parkway
Valhalla, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Mr. Dickens Tells a Christmas Carol

‘Mr. Dickens Tells a Christmas Carol’ recreates Charles Dickens’ own performances of the classic tale that brings the travails of Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim...

Cost: $25-$35

Where:
Lyndhurst Mansion
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHer Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections On view thru January 2, 2017 Bruce Museum, Greenwich, CT Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 1:30 PMSenior Benefits Information Center on Wednesdays

Counselors offer older adults one-on-one counseling covering a broad range of topics including Medicare health and prescription plans, food stamps, HEAP, EPIC, weatherization, minor home repair,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mount Kisco Public Library
100 East Main Street
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Mount Kisco Public Library
Telephone: 914-864-0130
Contact Name: Lisa Graziadei
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMHoliday Candlelight Tours at John Jay Homestead

Experience John Jay's historic Bedford House as it takes on the glow of candlelight to celebrate the holiday season. These unique guided tours focus on holiday traditions and decorations of the...

Cost: $15/adults; $12/seniors, students and Friends; $5/children

Where:
John Jay Homestead State Historic Site
400 Jay Street (Route 22)
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Telephone: (914) 232-5651
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 3:15 PM"Lasting Impressions" Group Print Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition “Lasting Impressions,” a group show of colorful prints by leading contemporary artists Ross Bleckner, Jim Dine,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Winter Wonderland

Celebrate the holidays at Westchester's Winter Wonderland with its one-of-a-kind holiday experience featuring Santa and Friends, unlimited skating with skates included, performance by the...

Cost: general admission pay one price (0-5 yrs free) $15

Where:
KENSICO DAM PLAZA
One Bronx River Parkway
Valhalla, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Mr. Dickens Tells a Christmas Carol

‘Mr. Dickens Tells a Christmas Carol’ recreates Charles Dickens’ own performances of the classic tale that brings the travails of Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim...

Cost: $25-$35

Where:
Lyndhurst Mansion
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHer Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections On view thru January 2, 2017 Bruce Museum, Greenwich, CT Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMHoliday Tours of John Jay Homestead

Celebrate the holiday season at John Jay Homestead with a guided tour of John Jay's historic Bedford House focusing on the holiday traditions and decorations of the 1820s. Tours are offered on...

Cost: $7/adults; $5/seniors and students with ID; FREE/children 12 & under and members

Where:
John Jay Homestead State Historic Site
400 Jay Street (Route 22)
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Telephone: (914) 232-5651
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMMahjongg Club

Beginners are welcome and instruction is provided. Participants must bring their own set.  

Cost: Free

Where:
Mount Kisco Public Library
100 East Main Street
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Mount Kisco Public Library
Telephone: 914-864-0130
Contact Name: Lisa Graziadei
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 5:30 PMRead to Rover

Dogs love listening to stories! Come meet "Rover" and read your favorite story. For school age children age 5 and up.

Cost: Free

Where:
Mount Kisco Public Library
100 East Main Street
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Mount Kisco Public Library
Telephone: 914-864-0130
Contact Name: Lisa Graziadei
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMHoliday Candlelight Tours at John Jay Homestead

Experience John Jay's historic Bedford House as it takes on the glow of candlelight to celebrate the holiday season. These unique guided tours focus on holiday traditions and decorations of the...

Cost: $15/adults; $12/seniors, students and Friends; $5/children

Where:
John Jay Homestead State Historic Site
400 Jay Street (Route 22)
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Telephone: (914) 232-5651
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMHoliday Tours of John Jay Homestead

Celebrate the holiday season at John Jay Homestead with a guided tour of John Jay's historic Bedford House focusing on the holiday traditions and decorations of the 1820s. Tours are offered on...

Cost: $7/adults; $5/seniors and students with ID; FREE/children 12 & under and members

Where:
John Jay Homestead State Historic Site
400 Jay Street (Route 22)
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Telephone: (914) 232-5651
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 3:15 PM"Lasting Impressions" Group Print Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition “Lasting Impressions,” a group show of colorful prints by leading contemporary artists Ross Bleckner, Jim Dine,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
2:00 PMChristmas Joy at the River: Christmas Cup

Looking for something fun to do with family and friends? Well Grace Farms is just the place for you. Grab some buddies and make a team for a friendly basketball tournament known as the Christmas...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Winter Wonderland

Celebrate the holidays at Westchester's Winter Wonderland with its one-of-a-kind holiday experience featuring Santa and Friends, unlimited skating with skates included, performance by the...

Cost: general admission pay one price (0-5 yrs free) $15

Where:
KENSICO DAM PLAZA
One Bronx River Parkway
Valhalla, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Mr. Dickens Tells a Christmas Carol

‘Mr. Dickens Tells a Christmas Carol’ recreates Charles Dickens’ own performances of the classic tale that brings the travails of Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim...

Cost: $25-$35

Where:
Lyndhurst Mansion
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHer Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections On view thru January 2, 2017 Bruce Museum, Greenwich, CT Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 3:15 PM"Lasting Impressions" Group Print Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition “Lasting Impressions,” a group show of colorful prints by leading contemporary artists Ross Bleckner, Jim Dine,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Winter Wonderland

Celebrate the holidays at Westchester's Winter Wonderland with its one-of-a-kind holiday experience featuring Santa and Friends, unlimited skating with skates included, performance by the...

Cost: general admission pay one price (0-5 yrs free) $15

Where:
KENSICO DAM PLAZA
One Bronx River Parkway
Valhalla, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMHoliday Tours of John Jay Homestead

Celebrate the holiday season at John Jay Homestead with a guided tour of John Jay's historic Bedford House focusing on the holiday traditions and decorations of the 1820s. Tours are offered on...

Cost: $7/adults; $5/seniors and students with ID; FREE/children 12 & under and members

Where:
John Jay Homestead State Historic Site
400 Jay Street (Route 22)
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Telephone: (914) 232-5651
Website »

More information
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Mr. Dickens Tells a Christmas Carol

‘Mr. Dickens Tells a Christmas Carol’ recreates Charles Dickens’ own performances of the classic tale that brings the travails of Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim...

Cost: $25-$35

Where:
Lyndhurst Mansion
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBedford Hills Farmers' Market

The Bedford Hills Farmers’ Market, a project of the community group Bedford Hills LIVE, is unveiling its Second Annual Winter Farmers’ Market on Saturday, November 5 beginning at 10am....

Cost: Free

Where:
Bedford Hills Train Station
Depot Plaza
Bedford Hills, NY  10507
View map »


Telephone: 917.951.3588
Contact Name: Vanessa Pahucki

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHer Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections On view thru January 2, 2017 Bruce Museum, Greenwich, CT Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 12:30 PMCreative Coloring for Adults

If you’re an adult looking for a relaxing, fresh, and new activity that will help bring stress relief to your busy life, try our new coloring class which meets every Saturday from 10:30 am -...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mount Kisco Public Library
100 East Main Street
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags