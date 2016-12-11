Giving - Holiday Gift Guide 2016

Celebrate the holiday season at John Jay Homestead with a guided tour of John Jay's historic Bedford House focusing on the holiday traditions and decorations of the 1820s. Tours are offered on...

Cost: $7/adults; $5/seniors and students with ID; FREE/children 12 & under and members

Where:

John Jay Homestead State Historic Site

400 Jay Street (Route 22)

Katonah, NY 10536

View map »



Telephone: (914) 232-5651

Website »