Giving - Holiday Gift Guide 2016




This article appears in the Holiday 2016 issue of TownVibe Bedford

Weekend activities and events in the area
Real Estate - On the Market

Straight Outta Brooklyn

Hipsters eye Pound Ridge as a compelling next move

Recipe for Romance

A Mount Kisco Love Story

Shout Outs

This, that, and the other things

Plate to Prose

A New York times food critic looks back

Table Dressing

Creating an unforgettable evening

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

December 2016

Today
10:30 AM - 3:15 PM"Lasting Impressions" Group Print Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition “Lasting Impressions,” a group show of colorful prints by leading contemporary artists Ross Bleckner, Jim Dine,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Winter Wonderland

Celebrate the holidays at Westchester's Winter Wonderland with its one-of-a-kind holiday experience featuring Santa and Friends, unlimited skating with skates included, performance by the...

Cost: general admission pay one price (0-5 yrs free) $15

Where:
KENSICO DAM PLAZA
One Bronx River Parkway
Valhalla, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Mr. Dickens Tells a Christmas Carol

‘Mr. Dickens Tells a Christmas Carol’ recreates Charles Dickens’ own performances of the classic tale that brings the travails of Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim...

Cost: $25-$35

Where:
Lyndhurst Mansion
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMOpening of Antioch Exhibit

This exhibit examines the 19th-century origins of this traditionally African-American congregation, as well as Antioch's growth, people, music, and ministries over its long and vibrant history...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bedford Hills Train Station
Depot Plaza
Bedford Hills, NY  10507
View map »


Sponsor: Bedford Hills Historical Museum
Telephone: 914-806-2518
Contact Name: Ellen Cohen, Elin Peterson
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 6:00 PMAffordable Care Act Navigator

By appointment only, a trained Navigator provided by the Westchester County Dept. of Health will be available to help with choosing and signing up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mount Kisco Public Library
100 East Main Street
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMHoliday Candlelight Tours at John Jay Homestead

Experience John Jay's historic Bedford House as it takes on the glow of candlelight to celebrate the holiday season. These unique guided tours focus on holiday traditions and decorations of the...

Cost: $15/adults; $12/seniors, students and Friends; $5/children

Where:
John Jay Homestead State Historic Site
400 Jay Street (Route 22)
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Telephone: (914) 232-5651
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHer Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections On view thru January 2, 2017 Bruce Museum, Greenwich, CT Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 1:30 PMSenior Benefits Information Center on Wednesdays

Counselors offer older adults one-on-one counseling covering a broad range of topics including Medicare health and prescription plans, food stamps, HEAP, EPIC, weatherization, minor home repair,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mount Kisco Public Library
100 East Main Street
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Mount Kisco Public Library
Telephone: 914-864-0130
Contact Name: Lisa Graziadei
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMHoliday Candlelight Tours at John Jay Homestead

Experience John Jay's historic Bedford House as it takes on the glow of candlelight to celebrate the holiday season. These unique guided tours focus on holiday traditions and decorations of the...

Cost: $15/adults; $12/seniors, students and Friends; $5/children

Where:
John Jay Homestead State Historic Site
400 Jay Street (Route 22)
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Telephone: (914) 232-5651
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHer Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections On view thru January 2, 2017 Bruce Museum, Greenwich, CT Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMHoliday Tours of John Jay Homestead

Celebrate the holiday season at John Jay Homestead with a guided tour of John Jay's historic Bedford House focusing on the holiday traditions and decorations of the 1820s. Tours are offered on...

Cost: $7/adults; $5/seniors and students with ID; FREE/children 12 & under and members

Where:
John Jay Homestead State Historic Site
400 Jay Street (Route 22)
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Telephone: (914) 232-5651
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMMahjongg Club

Beginners are welcome and instruction is provided. Participants must bring their own set.  

Cost: Free

Where:
Mount Kisco Public Library
100 East Main Street
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Mount Kisco Public Library
Telephone: 914-864-0130
Contact Name: Lisa Graziadei
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 5:30 PMRead to Rover

Dogs love listening to stories! Come meet "Rover" and read your favorite story. For school age children age 5 and up.

Cost: Free

Where:
Mount Kisco Public Library
100 East Main Street
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Mount Kisco Public Library
Telephone: 914-864-0130
Contact Name: Lisa Graziadei
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMHoliday Candlelight Tours at John Jay Homestead

Experience John Jay's historic Bedford House as it takes on the glow of candlelight to celebrate the holiday season. These unique guided tours focus on holiday traditions and decorations of the...

Cost: $15/adults; $12/seniors, students and Friends; $5/children

Where:
John Jay Homestead State Historic Site
400 Jay Street (Route 22)
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Telephone: (914) 232-5651
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMHoliday Tours of John Jay Homestead

Celebrate the holiday season at John Jay Homestead with a guided tour of John Jay's historic Bedford House focusing on the holiday traditions and decorations of the 1820s. Tours are offered on...

Cost: $7/adults; $5/seniors and students with ID; FREE/children 12 & under and members

Where:
John Jay Homestead State Historic Site
400 Jay Street (Route 22)
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Telephone: (914) 232-5651
Website »

More information
2:00 PMChristmas Joy at the River: Christmas Cup

Looking for something fun to do with family and friends? Well Grace Farms is just the place for you. Grab some buddies and make a team for a friendly basketball tournament known as the Christmas...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Winter Wonderland

Celebrate the holidays at Westchester's Winter Wonderland with its one-of-a-kind holiday experience featuring Santa and Friends, unlimited skating with skates included, performance by the...

Cost: general admission pay one price (0-5 yrs free) $15

Where:
KENSICO DAM PLAZA
One Bronx River Parkway
Valhalla, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHer Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections On view thru January 2, 2017 Bruce Museum, Greenwich, CT Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Winter Wonderland

Celebrate the holidays at Westchester's Winter Wonderland with its one-of-a-kind holiday experience featuring Santa and Friends, unlimited skating with skates included, performance by the...

Cost: general admission pay one price (0-5 yrs free) $15

Where:
KENSICO DAM PLAZA
One Bronx River Parkway
Valhalla, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMHoliday Tours of John Jay Homestead

Celebrate the holiday season at John Jay Homestead with a guided tour of John Jay's historic Bedford House focusing on the holiday traditions and decorations of the 1820s. Tours are offered on...

Cost: $7/adults; $5/seniors and students with ID; FREE/children 12 & under and members

Where:
John Jay Homestead State Historic Site
400 Jay Street (Route 22)
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Telephone: (914) 232-5651
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBedford Hills Farmers' Market

The Bedford Hills Farmers’ Market, a project of the community group Bedford Hills LIVE, is unveiling its Second Annual Winter Farmers’ Market on Saturday, November 5 beginning at 10am....

Cost: Free

Where:
Bedford Hills Train Station
Depot Plaza
Bedford Hills, NY  10507
View map »


Telephone: 917.951.3588
Contact Name: Vanessa Pahucki

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHer Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections On view thru January 2, 2017 Bruce Museum, Greenwich, CT Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 12:30 PMCreative Coloring for Adults

If you’re an adult looking for a relaxing, fresh, and new activity that will help bring stress relief to your busy life, try our new coloring class which meets every Saturday from 10:30 am -...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mount Kisco Public Library
100 East Main Street
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

