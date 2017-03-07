Edit ModuleShow Tags
Party Time!

Great party venues in Bedford & beyond

By Amy Oringel


Caramoor

We are a family of wedding crashers. With our backyard facing St. Mary’s Church, we are often gifted with the best uninvited seats to watch newly minted couples exit their ceremony. The bells chime and limos whisk guests away to celebrate. But where do they go?

In our area, the selection of party venues is actually extensive. At the highest end of the spectrum in Bedford (or likely anywhere on Earth) is Caramoor. The 90-acre Italianate estate can be rented for special events. And I mean special. The Venetian Theater can host up to 1,000 of your closest friends, while the Spanish Courtyard and ornate Music Room offer smaller but no less dramatic settings. Bedford’s trademark rustic elegance is on display at the Bedford Post Inn or nearby Inn at Pound Ridge by Jean-Georges, both of which accommodate small private parties, as well as large celebrations.

For those with a tighter budget or just more casual affairs to plan, look no further than the many public spaces available in town. Right on the Village Green and dating from 1806, beautiful Historical Hall has become a popular choice among party throwers. Further down the road, the Bedford Hills Community House can hold up to 150 people, while Conant Hall in Pound Ridge can accommodate up to 190. If you are willing to roll the dice on Mother Nature, think about reserving one of the town ball fields or picnic shelters. An even earthier option is Katonah’s Muscoot Farm or the nature center at Westmoreland Sanctuary in Bedford Corners. 

            

This article appears in the May/June 2016 issue of TownVibe Bedford

