Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Giddy Up on the Bedford Riding Lanes

A hidden gem for riders and walkers alike

By Eve Marx


Photo by Chris Bancel

The Bedford Riding Lanes Association, colloquially known as the BRLA, was founded in the 1916 as an accommodation to the Fairfield-Westchester Hunt and a way for fox hunters to safely traverse the countryside on horseback to get to their meets. A century after its founding, the historic system connects 100+ miles of Bedford and Pound Ridge’s dirt roads and riding lanes. The membership has been famously illustrious, boasting legendary local luminaries including founding member Marilyn Simpson of the Rockefeller family and Wilhelmine Kirby Waller, also known as the Steward of Guard Hill. Friend to half a dozen American Presidents, including Lyndon Johnson and George Bush, Sr., Waller’s passion for horses kept her connected with the outdoors. More recently, Martha Stewart and Richard Gere are BRLA members. 

The organization hosts several important events throughout the year, including the Spring and Fall Paces; a trail clean up day and picnic; and a tony land owners’ dinner. A cool true story about the BRLA took place in the 1960s when several female members laid down on Hook Road in front of bulldozers to prevent it from being paved—pavement being ruinous for horseback riding. To this day, the road remains unpaved. The contact is membership@bedfordridinglanes.com. Not a rider? Not a problem. Many members are walkers who, BRLA map in hand, are exploring the trail system.  

This article appears in the March 2017 issue of TownVibe Bedford

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Bedford »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

              

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Price Was Right

Fixing it Up with the Property Brothers

Top Successes for Bedford 2020

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions

Shout Outs - March & April

This, that, and the other things––in the Bedford area

Journeys to Washington, DC

Gloria Steinem is joined by one of the many area residents who marched.

Curb Appeal

Green Awards Honorable Mention 2017

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

March 2017

Today
8:30 PMKMAA artist exhibit

The Katonah Museum Artist Association announces their upcoming exhibit, titled Chance.  The exhibit will feature artists chosen at random with their creations selected with...

Cost: Free

Where:
School House Library
3 lee Rd
Croton, NY  10519
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum Artist Association
Contact Name: Mary Parker

More information
Hudson Valley Restaurant Week

With over 200 participating restaurants with lunch and dinner specials, Hudson Valley kicks off it's restaurant week on Monday, March 6 and will go until March 19. Reservations are recommended!

Cost: prix fixe prices

Where:
Hudson Valley, NY


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Tula Telfair: Invented Landscapes"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition Tula Telfair: Invented Landscapes, featuring a group of evocative and awe-inspiring paintings.   This the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMAntioch Exhibit

This exhibit examines the 19th-century origins of this traditionally African-American congregation, as well as Antioch's growth, people, music, and ministries over its long and vibrant history...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bedford Hills Train Station
Depot Plaza
Bedford Hills, NY  10507
View map »


Sponsor: Bedford Hills Historical Museum
Telephone: 914-806-2518
Contact Name: Ellen Cohen, Elin Peterson
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:30 PMKMAA artist exhibit

The Katonah Museum Artist Association announces their upcoming exhibit, titled Chance.  The exhibit will feature artists chosen at random with their creations selected with...

Cost: Free

Where:
School House Library
3 lee Rd
Croton, NY  10519
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum Artist Association
Contact Name: Mary Parker

More information
Hudson Valley Restaurant Week

With over 200 participating restaurants with lunch and dinner specials, Hudson Valley kicks off it's restaurant week on Monday, March 6 and will go until March 19. Reservations are recommended!

Cost: prix fixe prices

Where:
Hudson Valley, NY


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Tula Telfair: Invented Landscapes"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition Tula Telfair: Invented Landscapes, featuring a group of evocative and awe-inspiring paintings.   This the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:30 PMKMAA artist exhibit

The Katonah Museum Artist Association announces their upcoming exhibit, titled Chance.  The exhibit will feature artists chosen at random with their creations selected with...

Cost: Free

Where:
School House Library
3 lee Rd
Croton, NY  10519
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum Artist Association
Contact Name: Mary Parker

More information
Hudson Valley Restaurant Week

With over 200 participating restaurants with lunch and dinner specials, Hudson Valley kicks off it's restaurant week on Monday, March 6 and will go until March 19. Reservations are recommended!

Cost: prix fixe prices

Where:
Hudson Valley, NY


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Tula Telfair: Invented Landscapes"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition Tula Telfair: Invented Landscapes, featuring a group of evocative and awe-inspiring paintings.   This the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:30 PMKMAA artist exhibit

The Katonah Museum Artist Association announces their upcoming exhibit, titled Chance.  The exhibit will feature artists chosen at random with their creations selected with...

Cost: Free

Where:
School House Library
3 lee Rd
Croton, NY  10519
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum Artist Association
Contact Name: Mary Parker

More information
Hudson Valley Restaurant Week

With over 200 participating restaurants with lunch and dinner specials, Hudson Valley kicks off it's restaurant week on Monday, March 6 and will go until March 19. Reservations are recommended!

Cost: prix fixe prices

Where:
Hudson Valley, NY


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Tula Telfair: Invented Landscapes"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition Tula Telfair: Invented Landscapes, featuring a group of evocative and awe-inspiring paintings.   This the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:30 PMKMAA artist exhibit

The Katonah Museum Artist Association announces their upcoming exhibit, titled Chance.  The exhibit will feature artists chosen at random with their creations selected with...

Cost: Free

Where:
School House Library
3 lee Rd
Croton, NY  10519
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum Artist Association
Contact Name: Mary Parker

More information
Hudson Valley Restaurant Week

With over 200 participating restaurants with lunch and dinner specials, Hudson Valley kicks off it's restaurant week on Monday, March 6 and will go until March 19. Reservations are recommended!

Cost: prix fixe prices

Where:
Hudson Valley, NY


Website »

More information
Westchester Jewish Film Festival 2017:

This year we feature 38 engaging, thought-provoking, and entertaining films—a robust mix of documentaries and narratives, along with all eight episodes of False Flag, one of the latest...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Jacob Burns Film Center
364 Manville Road
Pleasantville, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Tula Telfair: Invented Landscapes"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition Tula Telfair: Invented Landscapes, featuring a group of evocative and awe-inspiring paintings.   This the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 10:00 PM2017 Westchester Jewish Film Festival

The 2017 Westchester Jewish Film Festival opens on March 16 and runs through April 2 at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. this year's festival features 38 films, both documentary...

Cost: varies

Where:
Jacob Burns Film Center
364 Manville Road
Pleasantville, NY  10570
View map »


Sponsor: AJC Westchester/Fairfield and others
Telephone: 914-773-7663424
Contact Name: Abby Popper
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMThursday Night Mah Jongg

3rd Thursday of each month from 7-9 pm. Fun, friendly atmosphere. Beginner, Intermediate and advanced tables. Need a refresher? Come on in, and a mentor/instructor will be on hand. Walk-ins...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Library
271 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Library
Telephone: 914-764-5085
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:30 PMThe Community Impact of Opiates

Join us for an important discussion about the impact of opiate addiction on our community. Experts in prevention, treatment, and law enforcement will address the challenges of how to effectively...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Contact Name: Regan Hayes
Website »

More information
8:30 PMKMAA artist exhibit

The Katonah Museum Artist Association announces their upcoming exhibit, titled Chance.  The exhibit will feature artists chosen at random with their creations selected with...

Cost: Free

Where:
School House Library
3 lee Rd
Croton, NY  10519
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum Artist Association
Contact Name: Mary Parker

More information
Hudson Valley Restaurant Week

With over 200 participating restaurants with lunch and dinner specials, Hudson Valley kicks off it's restaurant week on Monday, March 6 and will go until March 19. Reservations are recommended!

Cost: prix fixe prices

Where:
Hudson Valley, NY


Website »

More information
Westchester Jewish Film Festival 2017:

This year we feature 38 engaging, thought-provoking, and entertaining films—a robust mix of documentaries and narratives, along with all eight episodes of False Flag, one of the latest...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Jacob Burns Film Center
364 Manville Road
Pleasantville, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Tula Telfair: Invented Landscapes"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition Tula Telfair: Invented Landscapes, featuring a group of evocative and awe-inspiring paintings.   This the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 10:00 PM2017 Westchester Jewish Film Festival

The 2017 Westchester Jewish Film Festival opens on March 16 and runs through April 2 at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. this year's festival features 38 films, both documentary...

Cost: varies

Where:
Jacob Burns Film Center
364 Manville Road
Pleasantville, NY  10570
View map »


Sponsor: AJC Westchester/Fairfield and others
Telephone: 914-773-7663424
Contact Name: Abby Popper
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMA Day of Slow Living

  Join us for a day to slow down;, revitalizing your spirit and refreshing your life.  We will begin by sharing delicious green juice and herbal tea from our garden,...

Cost: $150 per person

Where:
SunRaven: The Home of Slow Medicine
501 Guard Hill Road
Bedford , NY  10506
View map »


Sponsor: Slow Medicine
Telephone: 914-218-3113
Contact Name: Tanya Neiman
Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Restaurant Week

With over 200 participating restaurants with lunch and dinner specials, Hudson Valley kicks off it's restaurant week on Monday, March 6 and will go until March 19. Reservations are recommended!

Cost: prix fixe prices

Where:
Hudson Valley, NY


Website »

More information
Westchester Jewish Film Festival 2017:

This year we feature 38 engaging, thought-provoking, and entertaining films—a robust mix of documentaries and narratives, along with all eight episodes of False Flag, one of the latest...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Jacob Burns Film Center
364 Manville Road
Pleasantville, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBedford Hills Farmers' Market

The Bedford Hills Farmers’ Market, a project of the community group Bedford Hills LIVE, is unveiling its Second Annual Winter Farmers’ Market on Saturday, November 5 beginning at 10am....

Cost: Free

Where:
Bedford Hills Train Station
Depot Plaza
Bedford Hills, NY  10507
View map »


Telephone: 917.951.3588
Contact Name: Vanessa Pahucki

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Tula Telfair: Invented Landscapes"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition Tula Telfair: Invented Landscapes, featuring a group of evocative and awe-inspiring paintings.   This the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 10:00 PM2017 Westchester Jewish Film Festival

The 2017 Westchester Jewish Film Festival opens on March 16 and runs through April 2 at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. this year's festival features 38 films, both documentary...

Cost: varies

Where:
Jacob Burns Film Center
364 Manville Road
Pleasantville, NY  10570
View map »


Sponsor: AJC Westchester/Fairfield and others
Telephone: 914-773-7663424
Contact Name: Abby Popper
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMClay Art Center’s Saturday Drop-In Clay Classes for the Whole Family

Looking for something relaxing, creative and fun to do this Winter/Spring for the whole family. Take part in Clay Art Center’s Saturday Drop-In Clay Class, Saturdays from...

Cost: $25

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Nancy Yates
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags