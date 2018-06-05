Savor Litchfield 2018

The culinary event of the year returns on Sept 9

TownVibe/Litchfield Magazine is proud to bring Savor Litchfield to the community once again.

Restaurants, specialty markets, bakeries, winemakers, distilleries, craft brewers, and others will fill the white barn and 90-acre property at the magical South Farms to serve their signature cuisine, desserts, sweets, and curated cocktails and beverages to foodies and fun-loving folk in the area. There will be upscale pop-up shops set up by local businesses, a rock band, kids zone, and roving entertainment.

South Farms

21 Higbie Rd,

Morris, CT

Sunday, Sept 9, 2018

1 pm to 4 pm

The tickets price is for everything! Includes entry, entertainment, food, desserts and drinks (including cocktails!)

Adults $50, VIP $100, Young Adults 16 and under $20 and Kids 10 and under FREE

Click here for tickets

Participating Restaurants:

Britsbrand, New Morning Market, Market Place Kitchen & Bar, Community Table, Asylum Distillery, Winvian Farm, John's Cafe, Love's Heart Bakery & Cafe, The Bakehouse (Litchfield), Spring Hill Vineyards, Thorncrest Chocolate, White Horse Pub, Ciesco Catering, Grace Mayflower, Owl's Brew, West Shore Seafood, Sunset Meadow Vineywards, Hopkins Vineyard, Bantam Bread, Bohemian Pizza, Max Prime, and Dottie's Provisions.

Sponsors:

Foodie Ferry

Audi Danbury

Kids Activities

Art Room Atelier

VIP Lounge

Winvian

Premiere Sponsors

William Pitt - Kristine Newell

Litchfield Distillery

Atria Senior Living