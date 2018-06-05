Fairfield Pets Rock!

Pet Photo Contest––Deadline Sept. 21, 2018

It’s that time again. We are looking for great photos of beloved furry, feathered, and scaly family members (we are talking about animals here, folks) to feature in our next issue. Fairfield Magazine and Bridgeport Animal Control have joined forces for this year’s special Pet Photo Contest celebrating National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week (November 4-10, 2018).

Enter for a chance to have your pet's photo published in Fairfield Magazine's November/December issue. Send an original high resolution photograph of your pet showing his or her true personality. Keep in mind we may award categories, i.e. funniest, cutest, furriest, smallest, largest, longest, scrappiest, best costume, etc.

Include your name, your pet’s name, tell us his/her age, where you got him/her and something about your pet. What’s his favorite toy? Snack? Thing to do? Add your contact email and /or phone number. Submit entries via email to: pets@morrismediagroup.com by September 20, 2017. Be sure to put FAIRFIELD in the subject line.

Support BAC by purchasing items from their Amazon wish list. And look at their Petfinder page for adoptable animals.