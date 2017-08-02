Litchfield Pet Photo Contest!

Deadline Sept 15

Litchfield Magazine and the Little Guild of St. Francis in Cornwall announce a special Pet Photo Contest celebrating National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week (November 1-7, 2017).

Enter for a chance to have your pet's photo published in Litchfield Magazine's November/December issue.

Send an original high Rez photograph of your pet showing his or her true personality. Include your name, your pet’s name, and contact email and /or phone number. Submit entries via email to: pets@morrismediagroup. com by September 15, 2017.

You can support the Little Guild of St. Francis animal shelter by purchasing items on their amazon wish list: http://a.co/9M5x2IR