Sponsored: Selling Outside-the-Box

Madonna & Phillips Group/William Pitt




Jeff Phillips and Mark Madonna make up one of the most successful real estate teams in Litchfield County. They bring vastly different skill sets to the table, so there’s always spirited collaboration that results in something pleasantly unexpected. Phillips loves the discovery—searching out new houses and distilling buyer needs,playing matchmaker. Madonna loves the art of the deal, negotiating and all things selling. He drives the marketing strategy for the listings. Between the two of them, nothing slips through the cracks.

How did you get involved in real estate?
It wasn’t a decision as much as it was an opportunity that presented itself. In 2007, we were renting a house in Washington and began introducing our New York City friends and clients to the area. One-by-one, they each ended up buying a place up here, and we unintentionally became ambassadors for Litchfield County. It was then that we realized real estate was a perfect opportunity, and there was a lot we could offer the market.

Do you specialize in any way?
We specialize in evolving. Making new connections in new ways. Last year was all about promoting our listings through Instagram and video marketing. This year is all about augmented reality and live FaceTime property tours. Since the majority of our clients are weekenders with busy schedules, we embrace technology to create a better experience for everyone. Quite frankly, we can’t wait for what’s next. 

What should we know about this market?
Above all, the best houses aren’t listed on Zillow. That’s why it’s critical for buyers to connect with an agent who’s intimately involved with their towns. These agents are the insiders who not only know the best deals on the market, but are also plugged in to what’s available privately or pre-market. We’re also seeing much higher demand and shrinking inventory than in previous years. In particular, there’s a deficit of “done” properties, so we have a backup of buyers waiting for their choice property to come available. This means more competition.

How do you account for your success?
Fear of failure. It sounds like a pitch, but we never take our success for granted, and so we never get complacent. That, and relationships are incredibly important to us. We started this business by matching friends to great properties, and we believe in still doing just that…while making new friends in the process. 

What do you enjoy most about your job?
We’re constantly looking for ways to connect the dots. Digging deeper to determine each property’s standout feature in order to hook that perfect buyer. If we’re selling a house with large walls, we’re already thinking about our art collector friends. If a multi-car garage and car lift is a featured amenity, we’ll connect with Lime Rock and the Porsche club. That sort of thinking out-of-the-box exercise is what we think of as “fun.”

Does your business extend beyond the Litchfield hills?
On a daily basis we work between Salisbury and Bridgewater including Kent, Washington, and Roxbury, but we’ve also listed a historic mansion in West Hartford, and made deals in California and New York. While NYC is the hub for the majority of our clientele, they often have properties in other beautiful areas of the country as well, so it’s important to be able to speak to those markets.

Madonna & Phillips Group/William Pitt
Washington Depot, CT
860-800-3344
madonnaphillipsgroup.com

 

Related Content

Nature Icon––Jane Goodall

WIN TICKETS to "Jane" the documentary film screening with exclusive Q&A––April 24

Celebrating Ella Fitzgerald

Tony winning singer Ann Hampton Callaway pays tribute to the Queen of Jazz––Sat Mar 31

RIFF Oscar Screening Party & Fundraiser

Watch the Academy Awards in style

First Ladies of Disco - Valentine's Night Party

Grab a friend or your sweetie for a Disco filled evening at Ridgefield Playhouse

Masters of Illusion

Thrill to escape artists, sleight of hand, illusions and even some comedy––Feb 13

March 2018

Today
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMAn American Story: A New Life in Fairfield County

Spaght Gallery; February 8, 2018 - July 23, 2018 Seeking opportunities and a better life is an ideal uniting our shared American identity. This exhibition provides and intimate look at the...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:30 PMMini Golf Returns!

Join us for mini golf, raffles, refreshments and fun. $5 per person or $20 per family.

Where:
Fairfield Public Library
1080 Old Post Road
Fairfield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMZero Waste Faire

the Zero Waste Faire will feature a broad range of interactive exhibits to help residents become involved in Wilton’s efforts to become a zero waste community. Exhibits will range from...

Where:
Wilton High School Field House
Wilton, CT


Telephone: 203.536.4695
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PMCelebrate Spring!

Families are invited to celebrate spring with delightful activities inspired by Nowruz, the Persian New Year Festival that marks the beginning of spring. Experience Persian classical dance and...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
134 Jay Street, Katonah, NY 10536
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMTake Action! A Day of Art and Activism

Join us in celebration of the power of art to inspire social change, and those artists who are taking a stand in the face of our current political climate. Listen and respond to Lucy McClure,...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMMead Making 101: Mead & Honey Tasting

"A horn of mead was never far from his hand." A Dance with Dragons, George R. R. Martin Mead is the world’s oldest fermented drink and brewing your own small batches at home...

Cost: $55

Where:
Red Bee Apiary
Weston, CT  06883


Sponsor: Red Bee Apiary
Contact Name: Emily Sabo, Events Manager
Website »

More information
3:00 PMBarbra Kraut & Joan Morosani in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will host Litchfield artists, Barbra Kraut and Joan Morosani, from February 21 through April 8. ​The exhibit will highlight abstract paintings by Ms. Kraut,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
The Smithy and Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
New Preston , CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists Walk & Talk

Join the Ridgefield Guild of Artists for their Universe Show Walk & Talk with exhibiting members Karen Cipolla, Eleanor Kurkul, Amanda Lynne, Fruma Markowitz and Lee...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 7:00 PMSouthern Italian Home Cooking –– Cooking Class

Hands-On Participation Class Description: Sunday dinner in southern Italy is a celebration of great food with family and friends. Join us for this class to learn how to create some classic...

Cost: $85 per person

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMMeet the Author: Tim Tomlinson

Pequot Library welcomes NYU professor, Tim Tomlinson, to discuss his latest collection of short stories, "This Is Not Happening to You." Program includes a 30- to 40-minute author talk, Q...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMThe Musical Box: Selling England by the Pound

Relive the Magic of Genesis! The Musical Box is a Canadian band founded in 1993 known for staging near-perfect re-creations of famous Genesis shows from the 1972-1975 era. It is the only band...

Cost: $60

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE RIDGEFIELD
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMPeter Mulvey

Peter Mulvey is a veteran singer and songwriter from. Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He began his career on the streets of. Dublin, Ireland, as a busker, and from there moved on to performing in the subways...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Barn at Egremont Village Inn
17 Main Street
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Telephone: 141-352-81570
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Gunn Library Welcomes Spring with Big, Bold, Brilliant Abstracts from Bruce Clark "Eclectic and A Lot of Splash" Without constraints or inhibitions, former history teacher Bruce...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road, P.O. Box 1273
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 186-086-87586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

5:00 PM - 9:30 PM1st Annual Watertown Gridiron Wing Competition

7 Local Restaurants Competing for 3 Coveted Wing Titles Best Overall, Hottest, and Most Original Daveluy’s, Fino’s, Martino’s (a divison of O'Joe's), Ordinary...

Cost: Tickets: $13 online, $15 at the door

Where:
Sunset Grille at Crestbrook Park
834 Northfield Road
Watertown, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:15 PMNational Theatre of London Encore in HD: Julius Caesar

Ben Whishaw (The Danish Girl, Skyfall, Hamlet) and Michelle Fairley (Fortitude,Game of Thrones) play Brutus and Cassius, David Calder (The Lost City of Z, The Hatton Garden Job) plays Caesar and...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE RIDGEFIELD
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMAn Evening with Dr. Doug Tallamy

Bringing Nature Home - Nature's Mandate  You are invited to an evening with Dr. Doug Tallamy from the University of Delaware to learn how to turn your landscapes into functioning...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilton Library
The Brubeck Room
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Garden Club,Wilton Go Green,Wilton Library
Telephone: 203 762-6334
Contact Name: Jackie Algon
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMA Drawing Party

Come alone or grab some friends for a relaxing evening at the museum! Visit the museum on Tuesday, March 27, at 7 p.m. to sketch in the gallery inspired by the exhibition The Holy Name. Art of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield University Art Museum
Bellarmine Hall, Bellarmine Hall Galleries and Museum Classroom
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield University Art Museum
Telephone: 203-254-4046
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMMullett

For over a half-decade, Mullett has proven themselves to be the premier rockers for hair band fanatics and lovers of Rock ‘n’ Roll! By delivering the best of the 1980’s in...

Cost: $32.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:00 AMCultural Music & Movement: Mommy & Me

Parents, caregivers and kids are invited to a music & movement class to explore different cultures through musical instruments, stories and dance at the Arts & Nature School of Ridgefield....

Cost: 25.00

Where:
Arts & Nature School
280 Ethan Allen Hwy
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Arts & Nature School of Ridgefield
Telephone: 475-215-5582
Contact Name: Wendy Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Tuesdays. Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington , MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 4135282810, ext. 31
Contact Name: Kristen
Website »

More information

4:00 PM - 5:00 PMEaster Egg Trees

On Wednesday March 28 from 4 – 5 p.m. create your own beautiful tree as you decorate hand-blown eggs. This is a perfect decoration for your spring table. This program is $12 per New Pond...

Cost: $12 per New Pond Farm member child and $16 per non-member child.

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMOpen Mic

Weekly fun and friendly open mic with some great local talent.

Cost: Free

Where:
The Barn at Egremont Village Inn
17 Main Street
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Telephone: 141-352-81570
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information

4:00 PM - 5:00 PMExpress Your Inner Architect, With Peeps! at Keeler library- March 29th

Express your inner architect by building a home for peeps out of graham crackers and candy Thursday, March 29th from 4-5 PM For kids in grades kindergarten and up Registration is...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 7:30 PMBlack Bears in CT

Nora Hulton, CT DEEP Master Wildlife Conservationist, and science and math teacher at Washington Montessori School, will deliver a visual presentation entitled Black Bears in Connecticut. ...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMCupcakes and Cocktails

Cost: $30

Where:
Hardcore Sweet Cupcakes
20 Main Street
Watertown, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMColin Jacobsen, violin; Nicholas Cords, viola; Edward Arron, cello

Caramoor favorites Colin Jacobsen (founding member of The Knights and Brooklyn Rider), Nicolas Cords and Edward Arron (both Evnin Rising Star alumni) join forces for a special performance of...

Cost: $20, $35, $50, $65

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Caramoor
Telephone: 914-232-1252
Contact Name: Caroline Andrews
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMRobin Trower

He has been heralded as one of the most influential Guitar players to come out of the British Blues Rock scene.  From Procol Harum to his solo career to his power trio he became a celebrated...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE RIDGEFIELD
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMDocumentary Screening: Survivors Guide to Prison (w/Filmmaker Q&A)

Followed by a Q&A w/ Executive Producer Jeffrey Deskovic, Donna Hylton & Professor Michael Mushlin Moderated by Wayne Keeley and Stephanie Lyons-Keeley of Someday Productions About...

Cost: $10-15

Where:
The Bijou Theatre
275 Fairfield Ave
Bridgeport, CT  06604
View map »


Sponsor: The Bijou Theatre
Telephone: 203-296-9605
Contact Name: Gary Peterson
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSchool’s Out/Art’s In

Drop into the Katonah Museum of Art’s Learning Center on select school vacation days from 10:00AM to 3:00PM for creative art projects. Today’s special project is Creative...

Cost: Children: $5 Members, $8 Non-Members. Adults: Regular admission.

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMAfternoon Studios: Experimental Painting

Get crazy and colorful! Swing pendulums, roll marbles, and spin paint, using gravity to create big, bright, and bold patterns. Please dress appropriately as the pigments will fly!

Cost: Free for members or with Museum admission

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 6:00 PMJob Fair at the Clark Art Institute

We’re hiring! The Clark has part-time seasonal openings in Visitor Services, Security and Catering. Learn how you can contribute to our busy museum campus at our upcoming job fair, Friday,...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Clark Art Institute
225 South Street
Williamstown, MA  01267
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSpring Flowers Wine Glass Paint & Sip

Celebrate the start of Spring with a fun night of painting & sipping with your friends at Tiger's Den in Ridgefield! Cost includes supply fee to paint 2 sunflower or wildflower glasses and...

Cost: 35.00

Where:
Tiger's Den
23 Catoonah Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Wandering Arts
Telephone: (203) 501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCladies Night at Clay Art Center

One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel Looking to get your hands dirty and learn how to use the potter’s wheel? Try Clay Center’s...

Cost: $50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 11:30 AMEaster Egg Roll On Great Lawn Of Pequot Library

Enjoy traditional holiday fun at the 12th annual Easter Egg Roll in Pequot Library's Auditorium and on the Great Lawn. Dance the bunny hop, make crafts, play games, meet the Easter Bunny...

Cost: free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Jane Manners
Website »

More information
10:00 AMStepping Stones Hosts Egg-straordinary Egg-Stravaganza!

Stepping Stones Museum for Children is throwing our annual Egg-straordinary Egg-stravaganza. We’re not eggs-aggerating when we promise a day filled with family fun!...

Cost: $15 for adults and children and $10 for seniors. Children under 1 free.

Where:
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMFree Bleeding Control Classes on National Stop The Bleed Day

In recognition of National Stop The Bleed Day on March 31st, Stamford EMS and Stamford Hospital are partnering to offer Bleeding Control Basics classes that day at the Tully Health Center’s...

Cost: FREE

Where:
The Tully Health Center
32 Strawberry Hill Ct
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Sponsor: Stamford EMS and Stamford Hospital
Telephone: 203-252-2193
Contact Name: Jessica Anderson
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 3:00 PMJob Fair at the Clark Art Institute

We’re hiring! The Clark has part-time seasonal openings in Visitor Services, Security and Catering. Learn how you can contribute to our busy museum campus at our upcoming job fair, Friday,...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Clark Art Institute
225 South Street
Williamstown, MA  01267
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PMMobil Knife Sharpening

Bring your knives, serrated knives, pizza cutters, scissors, food processor blades, and other edge tools to be sharpened on site. The price is $1.25/ inch of blade—so most chef knives cost $8...

Cost: 1.25/inch

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Website »

More information
12:45 PM - 1:30 PMMet Opera LIVE in HD: Cosi Fan Tutte (Mozart)

A winning cast comes together for Phelim McDermott’s clever vision of Mozart’s comedy about the sexes, set in a carnival-esque, funhouse environment inspired by 1950s Coney...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE RIDGEFIELD
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMComedy Night!

Superb monthly stand up at The Barn with top notch headlining comedians. This month presents: Jessica Kirson

Cost: $20

Where:
The Barn at Egremont Village Inn
17 Main Street
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Telephone: 141-352-81570
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information
