Comedy Comes to Town

WIN TICKETS! Upright Citizens Brigade featuring SNL’s Sasheer Zamata at the Ridgefield Playhouse––May 4

Sasheer Zamata is a comedian, actress, writer and 4 season cast member on Saturday Night Live. She just released her first one-hour special, “Pizza Mind” to rave reviews. She received improv and sketch training from the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, and performs stand up at colleges and clubs across the country. Additional TV credits include Transparent, Inside Amy Schumer, People Of Earthamong many others. She’s told stories for This American Life. She co-created and co-starred in the web series Pursuit of Sexiness, which was named one of the Top 10 Web Series of 2013 by Variety, and part of Glamour’s 7 Web Series We Can’t Stop Watching in 2015.

Upright Citizens Brigade All-Stars is a 90-minute, unscripted and totally improvised performance from the company at the forefront of improvisational comedy. Three of UCB’s best main-stage performers are teamed up with celebrity UCB alumn Sasheer Zamata to perform a high-energy, surprising and hilarious show that has never been seen before and will never be seen again.

The UCB Theatre (founded by Amy Poehler, Matt Besser, Ian Roberts, and Matt Walsh) has been home to some of today’s biggest comedy stars, with numerous alumni performing and writing on such TV shows and films as: Broad City, Saturday Night Live, Silicon Valley, Veep, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Key and Peele, The Daily Show, Inside Amy Schumer, Bridesmaids, The Hangover, The Heat, and many more!